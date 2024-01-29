2023 AFCON: DR Congo beat Egypt via penalty shootout to reach quarter-finals

Leopards celebrate a victory | File photo

Record Africa Cup of Nations champions, Egypt has been knocked out of the 34th edition at the Round 16 stage.

This follows an impressive penalty shootout victory for DR Congo on Sunday, January 28.



After advancing from the group stage, Egypt and DR Congo had some days to prepare for the tie in the Round 16 stage.



In a game played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, DR Congo drew first blood in the 37th minute when Meschack Elia equalised with a header from close range.



That goal kindled the Egyptians to step up their play as the Pharaohs pushed forward to win a penalty kick before the break eventually.

Striker Mostafa Mohamed scored from 12 yards to restore parity to the game.



Both sides gave it their all in the second half but could not score. Unfortunately, for Egypt, the Pharaohs had to play with 10 men after Mohamed Hamdi was sent off in the 100th minute.



Via the penalty shootout, DR Congo overcame Egypt to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2024 AFCON ahead of the record champions.