2023 AFCON: Egypt could be Ghana's easiest game - Otto Addo

Former coach of the Ghana national team Otto Addo has expressed his perspective on Ghana's Group B opponents in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). According to Addo, Egypt might be the "easiest" team to face compared to Mozambique and Cape Verde.

Ghana is placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Addo believes that Egypt, being the favourites, could be considered an easier opponent because there might be less pressure when facing a team that is expected to perform well.



"I think the easiest game may be against Egypt because their team is very well-balanced. They are the favorites in this game, so it is easier to stand behind when people don’t expect too much from you," Addo shared with GTV Sports Plus.

He also highlighted the challenges of playing against teams that are defensively organized and football-educated, making it tougher to break them down.



Ghana is scheduled to kick off its group stage campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.