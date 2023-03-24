0
2023 AFCON: Ghana maintain top spot in Group E after hard-fought win over Angola

Screenshot 2023 03 23 202921.png Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring for the Black Stars

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The AFC Bournemouth striker scored in the second half from a rebound after a late free-kick.

The win sees Ghana go top of Group E having taken seven points from three games with Angola and Central African Republic both tied on four points each.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the return leg on March 27 with the aim of keeping their perfect start in the qualifiers.

The West African country who are four-time African champions are seeking to make their 10 Afcon appearance next year in Ivory Coast.

