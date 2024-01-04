2023 AFCON: Ghana's Group B opponent Mozambique intensifies training session

The Mambas have intensified their training sessions at the FNB Stadium

The Mambas have intensified their training sessions at the FNB Stadium in the heart of Johannesburg.

With the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations looming large, the squad, led by head coach Chiquinho Conde, is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for excellence.



From the confines of the gym to the green pitch of the FNB Stadium, the Mambas are molding their skills with unwavering determination.



The spotlight falls on the meticulous training camp orchestrated by Conde and his coaching staff. Every sprint, every drill, and every tactical play is a testament to their commitment to making an impact in the 2023 Afcon.

Adding an intriguing dimension to their preparation, Mozambique has scheduled a friendly match against Lesotho on January 6, in the Rainbow Nation.



The Mambas, clad in determination, are poised not just to compete but to leave an indelible mark on the grand stage of African football.



Mozambique is in Group B with Ghana, record winners Egypt, and Cape Verde.