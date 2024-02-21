2023 AFCON Golden Boot winner Emilio Nsue Lopez retires from international football

Emilio Nsue Lopez (Equatorial Guinea) is the 2023 AFCON goal king

Equatorial Guinea skipper, Emilio Nsue Lopez has retired from international football with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken by the veteran footballer after his outstanding displays at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



At the tournament, Emilio Nsue starred for Equatorial Guinea and established himself as one of the best players in Ivory Coast.



He scored five goals at the tournament to inspire his country to reach the Round of 16 stage and finished as the top scorer to win the Golden Boot Award.

Despite his top performances for his country, he was suspended by the Equatorial Guinea Football Association for misconduct.



After his suspension he accused officials of the football association In Equatorial Guinea of corruption, indicating that they were dissipating money when the players were fighting on the pitch.



Amid the controversy, Emilio Nsue Lopez has now decided to retire from international football at the age of 34.