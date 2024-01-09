2023 AFCON: If you are not fit, opt out - Songo tells Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang and Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo has told Mohammed Kudus to abandon the Africa Cup of Nations if he is not fit.

Kudus' fitness has been the main issue for the team as it is believed he is still nursing an injury with Ghana and West Ham United working closely to get him ready for AFCON.



In a tweet on X, Songo stated that there is no player bigger than Black Stars and that if Kudus feels he is not fit enough to play he should opt out.



"No player is bigger than the Black Stars, if you are not fit, opt out now," he wrote.



Mohammed Kudus arrived in Kumasi to join the rest of the squad on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, after missing the team's camping. He was spotted with a West Ham United physio upon his arrival.

The former Ajax man will travel with the team to Ivory Coast despite with hopes of being fit in time for his debut AFCON tournament.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.





EE/EK