2023 AFCON: Ivory Coast Cote coach slams Nigeria for being overly defensive

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the hosts on Match Day 2

Source: GNA

Jean-Louis Gasset – Head Coach of the Cote D’ Ivoire national team, has slammed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for being overly defensive in their second Group A fixture of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, on Thursday.

Cote d’Ivoire were handed 1-0 defeat against Nigeria in their second Group A fixture.



He said the Elephants encountered an ultra-defensive system implemented by the Nigerians.



“It was a very physical match; Nigeria chose to play very low with a five-man defence to exploit counterattacks with their star striker. It was a tightly contested match,” he remarked.



He, however, criticized his players for their inability to respond to the physical challenge imposed by José Peseiro’s team.



“We didn’t give the impression of being able to compete physically,” the Frenchman noted.

The Coach is, however, hopeful that the players would be revitalized for their next game, “We knew that we had a young team in terms of experience but not in terms of quality.



“I have confidence in this group; I know that it is young, I know that it is tender; it simply requires psychological work,” he said.



Gasset hopes to regain Sébastien Haller and Simon Adingra, two key players who have been notably absent from his team since the start of the competition.



“We are going to prepare for a win. I am hoping that our two injured players will be able to play at least part of the match,” he concluded.



Cote D’ Ivoire would come up against Equatorial Guinea next Monday holds decisive importance.