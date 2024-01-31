2023 AFCON: Mali beats Burkina Faso 2-1 to advance to quarter-finals

Malian players celebrate | File photo

The Eagles of Mali are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

This follows an impressive performance that resulted in a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso on Tuesday, January 30.



Both Mali and Burkina Faso set up strong in their Round 16 game at the 2023 AFCON today keen on fighting for a win.



In a game played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, the Eagles of Mali had a bright start to the contest and had the lead after just 3 minutes when Edmond Tapsoba scored an own goal.



Despite the efforts of Burkina Faso, the Stallions could not restore parity before the break.

Just two minutes after recess, Lassine Sinayoko equalised to double the lead for Mali.



Although Bertrand Traoré scored from the penalty spot in the 57th to half the deficit, it could not inspire a comeback as Mali held on to secure a 2-1 win at fulltime.



The result means Burkina Faso has been eliminated from the 2023 AFCON with Mali advancing to the quarter-finals.