2023 AFCON: Mohammed Kudus set to join Black Stars before departure to Côte d’Ivoire

Wed, 10 Jan 2024 Source: ghanafa.org
Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Accra and will join the squad before our departure for Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
The midfielder is recovering from a minor injury he picked up while playing for West Ham United against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation.
The medical team of the Black Stars is monitoring his progress and is happy to have him join the squad for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire
