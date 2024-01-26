2023 AFCON: My players are ready to take on Victor Osimhen - Cameroon coach Rigobert Song

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated round of 16 clash in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song, exuded unwavering confidence as he faced questions about the showdown with Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen.

Addressing the press ahead of the clash head oach Song made it unequivocally clear that his players were not just ready but eager to take on the challenge presented by the reigning African Player of the Year.



In a display of sportsmanship, the Cameroon coach also underscored his respect for Osimhen, acknowledging the striker's prowess.

“He is the best player in Africa and we really respect him. We know him well, because he also plays with one of our players, one of our captains, Zambo Anguissa," Song said.



"But respecting it does not mean fearing it. So the players are ready to defend on him. The team is ready to play Nigeria tomorrow,” he added.