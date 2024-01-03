2023 AFCON: Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to miss tournament due to injury

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of Nigeria's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign because of injury.

The 27-year-old Leicester City midfielder was named in the Super Eagles' 25-man squad on 29 December but was absent from his club side's win over Huddersfield Town on Monday.



Royal Antwerp midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been called up to replace Ndidi.



Nigeria are still hopeful Ndidi's Leicester team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho will be able to join the squad.



Forward Iheanacho, 27, has missed the Foxes' past two games in the Championship with a muscle problem.

Nigeria begin their Group A campaign against Equatorial Guinea on 14 January, and the West Africans will also face hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.



Meanwhile, Rennes striker Amine Gouiri has withdrawn from Algeria's squad because of a knee injury.



The North Africans are yet to name a replacement for the 23-year-old, who made his debut for the Fennecs in October after switching his international allegiance from France.