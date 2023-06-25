2023 AFCON: Nuamah, Issahaku starts as Ibrahim Tanko names line up to face Congo

Black Meteors

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has named a strong line-up to face Congo in Ghana's 2023 U-23 AFCON group opener against Congo.

Daniel Afriyie, Fatawu Issahaku, and Danad Ibrahim who were rested during the team's friendly against Zamalek have all returned to starting eleven.



Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah has also been handed a start in spite of arriving late in camp due to his assignment with the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers...



The Meteors will be hoping to get off to a good start at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The game is scheduled for 3:00 GMT kick-off time.



