4
Menu
Sports

2023 AFCON: Nuamah, Issahaku starts as Ibrahim Tanko names line up to face Congo

Fatawu Issahaku 646779 Black Meteors

Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has named a strong line-up to face Congo in Ghana's 2023 U-23 AFCON group opener against Congo.

Daniel Afriyie, Fatawu Issahaku, and Danad Ibrahim who were rested during the team's friendly against Zamalek have all returned to starting eleven.

Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah has also been handed a start in spite of arriving late in camp due to his assignment with the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers...

The Meteors will be hoping to get off to a good start at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The game is scheduled for 3:00 GMT kick-off time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Related Articles: