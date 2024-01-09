2023 AFCON: Our performance will determine how far we go in the tournament – Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton says he is optimistic the national team can do well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking after Ghana drew goalless with Namibia, the Irish-Ghanaian tactician admitted that the only way the Black Stars will shine is if the performance of the team is good.



“How far we can go depends on the performances that we can put in. One thing I know is that this is a group of players that want to do well. And if you have a group of players that desperately want to do well you never know what can happen and I certainly don’t want to be a head coach of a team that doesn’t think that we have a chance of winning it,” Chris Hughton told the press.



The Black Stars failed to impress on Monday when Ghana locked horns with Namibia in the pre-AFCON friendly.

With less than a week to the tournament in Ivory Coast, Ghanaians are worried and not convinced the national team can do well at the tournament.



For Coach Chris Hughton, pressure is increasing for him to get things in order before Ghana’s first game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.