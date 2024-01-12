2023 AFCON: Play well and conquer Africa – Ghana’s ambassador to Ivory Coast to Black Stars

The ambassador congratulated the players for doing well to secure qualification

Ghana’s Ambassador to Cote D’ Ivoire Frederick Daniel Laryea paid a visit to the Black Stars at their hotel on Thursday, January 11.

During his interaction with the team, he congratulated the players for doing well to secure qualification.



He admonished the team to play well and focus on conquering the rest of the national teams to win the trophy for Ghana.



“It is a great honour for me to welcome you. First of all, I wish to congratulate you for qualifying for the 34th edition. Our presence here is to offer our support. We know that you are mentally and physically ready to win the cup. We are ready to give you all the support.

“I hope you perform well to conquer and win the 2023 AFCON. Good luck and be rest assured that the embassy, you have our full support. All the best,” Ambassador Frederick Daniel Laryea admonished the players.



The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament will kick off in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13.



Ghana’s first match will be against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.