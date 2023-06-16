0
2023 AFCON Qualifier: 'We are expecting a difficult game against Madagascar'- Chris Hughton

Black Stars Coach, Chris Hughton Ggh Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Ghana’s Head Coach Chris Hughton says the team will expects a tough game against the Bareas of Madagascar in their match-day five of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday, June 18 in Madagascar.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, he said, the game against Madagascar would be a difficult one, taking into consideration, their recent performance at the continental level.

“We expect a difficult game against them, because they have seen great improvement recently, but we have the quality to overcome them,” Coach Hughton stated.

“We have other players that could have been here but couldn’t make it due to injuries, but that is always part of the game and that gives opportunity to others.

“We have no standard line up. Each player is capable of making the first 11,” he stated.

Coach Hughton added, “I have always been impressed with the level of commitment at training.

“The players are responsible, dedicated and desperate for success. They want to win laurels for the country and that is why this game is important for us.

“They know what they are here for, the challenges ahead and have taken their training schedules seriously,” he added.

Source: GNA
