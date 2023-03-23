2023 AFCON Qualifiers: 20,000 tickets sold ahead of Ghana’s game against Angola

Black Stars of Ghana

The upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi has already seen 20,000 tickets sold, out of the stadium’s total capacity of 40,528.

CEO of e-ticketing, George Fetus confirmed this in an interview as reported by 3sports.



The match scheduled for Thursday afternoon promises to be an exciting encounter as both sides aim to remain unbeaten in the qualifiers and take a step closer to securing their spot in the tournament next year.



Ghana’s Black Stars, fresh off a disappointing World Cup campaign, are determined to redeem themselves and take a giant step toward qualifying for the AFCON.

The two sides will face each other again on March 27 in Luanda, with both currently tied on four points in the qualifiers.



A victory for either team in both matches would significantly boost their chances of qualifying for Ivory Coast.