2023 AFCON Qualifiers: 3 Madagascar players Ghana must be wary of

from L-R: Ryan, Zotsara and Loic

The Black Stars of Ghana will lock horns with the Barea of Madagascar in their 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

It will be the third meeting between the Central Africa side and West African giants, where Ghana have won twice and the latter with one win.



Ghana will need nothing more than a victory to book their a place in the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast.



Led by French gaffer, Nicolas Dupuis, Madagascar qualified for the AFCON in 2019 and went on to display a remarkable performance in their maiden campaign. They sailed through the group stages to the round of 16 and quarter-finals before being knocked out by Tunisia.



Undoubtedly, Madagascar will aim for their first win, having lost one and drawn three games with a single point at the bottom of Group E.



GhanaWeb looks at three players who are likely to torment the Ghanaians.

1.



The 27-year-old midfielder had a good season with now relegated French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre. He made 25 appearance and scored one goal for the side. Rayan is very versatile with very swift. Being a good passer of the ball with an eye for goal makes him one of the most dangerous lads in the team. He made his debut in 2019 and has since been an integral member of the team.



2.



The winger plays for FC Bălți in the Moldovan Super League.



Zotsara operates from both flanks, adding more bite to the attack. He made his debut in 2015 and was part of the team during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt. His presence in the team means Ghana must stop his runs from the wings.