2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Angola top forward M’bala Nzola to miss Ghana clash in Luanda

Angola forward M’bala Nzola is expected to miss 2023 Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Ghana in Luanda.

The in-form Spezia Calcio forward is said to have to picked up an injury in the first leg tie played at the Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday.



Footballghana.com has gathered the enterprising forward will not be available for the Palancas Negras of Angola who are keen to beat Ghana to keep their qualification hopes alive.



His injurty comes as a huge blow for Angola who are poised to revenge their defeat against the Black Stars on home turf on Monday.

Despite suffering defeat against Ghana, Angola showed glimpses of good performance in the first leg clash in Kumasi.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast if they beat Angola in Luanda.



Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second-place Angola while Central African Republic sit third with four points.