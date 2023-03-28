2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Group E standings after Ghana stalemate against Angola in Luanda

The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic and face Madagascar away

The Black Stars matchday game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ended in stalemate against Angola on Monday evening.

The much-anticipated game which was played at the Estadio November 11 Stadium in Luanda ended 1-1.



Angola shot into the lead through Lucas Joao who scored from the spot in the 51st-minute mark of the game.



But Osman Bukari instant impact denied Angola all three points as the Black Stars secured a vital draw in Luanda to edge closer to AFCON qualification.



The Red Star Belgrade forward took less than a minute to announce his presence after connecting a cross from fellow substitute Joseph Painstil to cancel Lucas Joao's penalty for Angola.

Ghana is currently first in Group E with 8 points after four games whiles Central Africa Republic sit second with 7 points following their 2-0 win over Madagascar.



The Palancas Negras are third with 5 points whiles Madagascar sit bottom in the group with 1 point.



The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic and face Madagascar away in their final two matches in Group E.