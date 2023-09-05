2023 AFCON Qualifiers: John Paintsil backs Andre Ayew's Black Stars inclusion

John Paintsil

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has defended the selection of Andre Ayew for the Black Stars team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic on September 7.

The former Swansea, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest forward is without a club in the ongoing season.



Ayew left the Premier League side Nottingham Forest after his six-month loan expired last season.



With Ghana heading into a crucial 2023 AFCON Qualifier against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on September 7, there have been criticisms on the technical team on the inclusion of the Black Stars captain in the team because of his inactivity at club level.



However, John Paintsil has come to the defense of the embattled captain indicating coaches have their philosophies and expectations about their players, and sometimes they do not invite players who are out of the club because they feel they are not ready.



“I am not the coach but sometimes there is a philosophy in every coach about expectations they have about their players," he told Graphic Sports.

"Some coaches when you are out of the club, they don’t want to invite you because they feel you are not ready," he added.



The Black Stars departed Accra for Kumasi to continue their preparations for their final group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).



Twenty-three players have reported to camp ahead of the crucial game.



