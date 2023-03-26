2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Jojo Wollacot to return to Ghana starting line-up against Angola in Luanda

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacot, is expected to return to the Black Stars' starting line-up against Angola in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Wollacot returned to the Ghana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after missing World Cup in Qatar due to injury.



Prior to his injury in November 2022, he was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper.



Last Thursday, Wollacot did not play a part when Ghana inflicted a 1-0 win over Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



But the enterprising goalkeeper is set to return to the post on Monday when Ghana face Angola away.



Footballghana.com has gathered Ghana coach Chris Hughton will ring changes to the squad that played against the Palancas Negras in Kumasi, with Wollacot expected to be in the post.

Ghana left it late as they opened their 2023 account with a narrow win over Angola on Thursday. It was the first win for the Black Stars since the 2022 World Cup defeat to Uruguay in December 2022.



Antoine Semenyo's last-gasp winner ensured the Black Stars returned to winning ways under new coach Chris Hughton.



The Black Stars will secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Angola in Luanda.



Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second-place Angola while Central African Republic sit third with four points.