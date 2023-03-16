1
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Some local players better than foreign players- Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Karela United Coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah Gh Black Galaxies assistant coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Black Galaxies assistant coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah says some local players are better and deserve to be in the Black Stars team than some foreign players.

His comment comes on the back of Chris Hughton’s decision not to call any home-based player in his 25-man squad for the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola later this month.

Hughton named his first squad since being appointed as head coach of the senior national team for the doubleheader against Angola.

“Not calling any local player has once again raised questions about the Ghana Premier League. and

Bismark Kobi-Mensah mentioned that some foreign players called up are not better than the home-based players citing some examples.

“I can tell you that most of the local players are better than the foreign players called, there’s a lot of them.

“Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, for me is one of the best midfielders in the country because he is technically good and covers a lot of distance”, he stated in an interview on Pure FM.

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 24 before traveling for the return leg four days later.

