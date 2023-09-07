2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Take control of the team – TT brothers tells Chris Hughton

Mr Isaac Tetteh

The founder and bankroller of Uncle T United, Isaac Tetteh has urged the head coach of the Black Stars Chris Hughton to be in charge of the team and have total control.

Chris Hughton was the Technical Advisor to former Coach Otto Addo during Ghana’s 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar but assumed the Head Coach role in March 2023 after Otto Addo left his role.



The astute football administrator expressed confidence in the qualities of Hughton, based on his past managerial roles in the English Premiership.



Speaking to Metro TV, Tetteh said “We know that the coach is a good one, looking at the clubs he has managed in Europe. So, we all want a common goal for the country including him as a coach. So, it takes two to tango and when Ghana makes it, he makes it but if Ghana does not, he will not make it as well”,



“He should try as much as possible to bein charge of the national team so that when the players get to the affirms his role as the boss. Their car keys must be left at home and millions at the bank, but on the field of play, he (Chris Hughton) is in charge and we will all see better Black Stars like the others did. The way and manner he positions the team will determine what the team will achieve”, he added.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7 in the final Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



A win for the Stars will see them progress to the 2023 AFCON tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.



Since taking over the Black Stars role, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has recorded two draws and a win in his first three games.



