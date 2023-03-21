2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Tariq Lamptey ruled out of Black Stars' games against Angola

Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola due to an injury.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement on their website announced the right back's unavailability for the qualifiers after he was named in Ghana's squad.



"Tariq Lamptey who was part of the Twenty-five man squad that was announced for the two matches has been forced to withdraw due to injury,"n part of the GFA statement reads.



Lamptey since his debut in 2021 has made 4 appearances so far for Ghana, playing in pre-World Cup friendlies and at the World Cup.



He was set for a home debut against Angola but his injury has extended the wait to play in front of the Ghanaian fans.



In Lamptey's absence, FC Koln defvender Kingsley Schindler has been invited to replace the Brighton full-back, GFA confirmed in their statement.

"Kingsley Schindler has been called up to replace the injured Tariq Lamptey for this week's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola."



Schindler is already in Ghana and is one of the 17 players who took part in the Black Stars training on Monday, March 20, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The team is set to depart to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue their preparations ahead of the first leg against Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The second leg encounter will come off four days later at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.



EE/KPE