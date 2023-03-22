0
Menu
Sports

2023 AFCON Qualifiers: We are not afraid of Ghana - Angola coach Pedro Goncalves

Angola Coach Ghana Pedro Goncalves, the head coach of Angola

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Pedro Goncalves, the head coach of Angola, has acknowledged that Ghana is one of the top teams in Africa, but his team is unfazed.

Angola will return to action on Thursday night when they play the opening leg of a doubleheader for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana and Angola have four points in Group E after two games while Madagascar and Central African Republic have one point.

“After two rounds we are leading the group with Ghana. Very soon we will be playing round four and round five against the favorite of the group. Surely it will be a very difficult match but we don’t have to be afraid if we want to compete with the big teams. Let’s play football and try to beat Ghana,” coach Pedro Goncalves told Ghanasportspage.com

Both sides will be completing their preparations for the clash on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The Black Stars will be playing in Kumasi for the first time since, Friday, March 25, 2022, when they played out a 0-0 draw in the 1st leg of the FIFA World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners