2023 AFCON Qualifiers: We are not afraid of Ghana - Angola coach Pedro Goncalves

Pedro Goncalves, the head coach of Angola, has acknowledged that Ghana is one of the top teams in Africa, but his team is unfazed.

Angola will return to action on Thursday night when they play the opening leg of a doubleheader for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana and Angola have four points in Group E after two games while Madagascar and Central African Republic have one point.



“After two rounds we are leading the group with Ghana. Very soon we will be playing round four and round five against the favorite of the group. Surely it will be a very difficult match but we don’t have to be afraid if we want to compete with the big teams. Let’s play football and try to beat Ghana,” coach Pedro Goncalves told Ghanasportspage.com

Both sides will be completing their preparations for the clash on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



The Black Stars will be playing in Kumasi for the first time since, Friday, March 25, 2022, when they played out a 0-0 draw in the 1st leg of the FIFA World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.