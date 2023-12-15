2023 AFCON: Sammy Kuffour predicts semi-finals finish for Ghana

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has stated that Ghana could finish in the semi-finals of the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana exited the last AFCON at the group stage and are currently not a top contender due to recent form.



However, the former Bayern Munich defender believes Ghana could pull a surprise at the 2023 AFCON by making it to the semi-finals, and that a quarter-final finish is also possible.



“Ghana can pull a surprise because we get to the tournament, that is where you see Ghanaian players performing so I will not be surprised if we play in the semi-finals but even if we exit in the quarterfinals, I will not be surprised and with that, we can plan for the next AFCON,” he told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

The AFCON trophy has eluded Ghana in the last 4 decades. The West African football powerhouse has come close to ending the drought three times with their last final dating back to 2015.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Ghana have been paired with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in Group B.



EE/EK