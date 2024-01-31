2023 AFCON: South Africa stun favourites Morocco with 2-0 win

File photo of the South African men's team, Bafana Bafana

South Africa stunned 10-man Morocco with a standout performance to win 2-0 and kick out the North African giants from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Evidence Makgopa's precision in the 57th minute, though subject to a VAR review, marked the opening goal and set the stage for an unexpected triumph over the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.



The match took a dramatic turn when Achraf Hakimi had a golden opportunity to equalize, awarded a penalty after Mothobi Mvala was deemed to have handled Ayoub El Kaabi's shot.



However, the excitement turned to disappointment as Hakimi's 85th-minute spot-kick struck the crossbar, leaving Morocco trailing.



The late-game drama continued as Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat received a red card in stoppage time.

Seizing the moment, Teboho Mokoena beautifully curled a free-kick past Bono, confirming South Africa's upset in style.



Having secured this surprising victory, the 1996 champions now set their sights on the quarter-final clash with Cape Verde.



South Africa aims to surpass their quarter-final exit in 2019 and secure a coveted spot in the semi-finals.



The encounter with the unbeaten Blue Sharks promises to be a pivotal moment in their quest for glory at the tournament.