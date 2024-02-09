2023 AFCON: There was confusion between Olele and medical team over Richard Ofori - Atta Poku alleges

former Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingson

Ace sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has alleged that former Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingson had some disagreements with the medical team of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atta Poku alleged on Sompa FM that the point of the disagreement was the selection of Richard Ofori for Ghana's final group game against Mozambique.



He argues that while the medical team rule Richard Ofori unfit for the game, Olele insisted on the goalkeeper starting with the argument that he brought some luck to the team.



"The medical team said Richard Ofori was injured and unfit for the last match but the goalkeepers’ trainer said he is a lucky goalkeeper and that he believes he should have started. This is what ensued between the medical team and the technical team. There was confusion between them," he said on Sompa Sports.



Richard Ofori has been blamed for Ghana's group stage exit at the AFCON after his blunder that caused a corner resulted in an equalizer for Mozambique.



The Black Stars had not won any of their previous games in the group and thus needed the win to progress to the next stage. After taking a two-goal lead, they conceded two goals in stoppage time to end their campaign in a disappointment.



They left the 2023 AFCON with zero wins, two draws, and a defeat in their three Group B fixtures.

A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



Following the disappointment, the GFA has dissolved the technical team and are looking to set up a new one to turn the team's fortunes.



