2023 AFCON: Thomas Partey really wanted to be part of Ghana's squad - Arsenal coach reveals

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has explained that Thomas Partey made desperate efforts to recover in time for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta disclosed that common sense prevailed between the club and the FA in the handling of Thomas Partey’s issue.



He explained while it was the wish of Thomas Partey to join Ghana’s team for the AFCON, it was just physically not impossible for him to be Ivory Coast due to the long-term injury he suffered in October 2023.



He provided an update on Partey’s situation, hinting that the 29-year-old midfielder is nowhere close to returning to action for both Arsenal and Ghana.



“It was about common sense. He had a long-term injury. He really wanted to be with his national team but he’s still far from training for the team and it didn’t make sense for him to be involved,” he said.



Partey, who was named in Ghana’s provisional 55-man squad is one of high profile players missing in Ghana’s final squad due to injuries.

The Black Stars will head into the tournament without the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel Kofi Kyere who are out due to injuries.



Despite their absence, the players will be cheering on their teammates when they commence the tournament with the opening match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2023.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.

The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)