2023 AFCON: Watch Mabululu's fantastic goal that everyone is talking about

Angolan striker Kelson Mabululu showcased his football artistry with a spectacular goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Namibia. The Palancas Negras sealed a memorable victory, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win.
Despite the early setback of goalkeeper Neblu's red card in the 17th minute for handling the ball outside his box, Angola rallied with flair. Gelson Dala, the hero of the match, netted two goals, displaying exceptional skill and composure.
His first came with a well-timed tap-in just before halftime, capitalizing on a scoring opportunity. The second was a powerful header from Fredy's free-kick, doubling Angola's lead after Namibia's Lubeni Haukongo received a red card for a second bookable offense.
However, it was Mabululu's moment of brilliance that stole the spotlight. Midway through the second half, he sealed the victory with a neat finish, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. The swift counter-attack leading to Mabululu's goal underscored Angola's teamwork and determination.
This historic win propels the Palancas Negras to the quarter-finals, marking their best performance since 2010. The team is set to face Nigeria in the next round, promising an exciting showdown on Friday in Abidjan at 17:00 GMT.
