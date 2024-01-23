2023 AFCON: Watch Saddick Adams' heartbreaking reaction to Mozambique's second goal

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams lost his sense of bearing immediately Mozambique sucker-punched Ghana with a late equalizer in the final Group B match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The award-winning sports broadcaster who heads Angel Broadcasting Network’s sports team went bonkers after Mozambique got their equalizer with a header in the final minute of the game played on Monday, January 22, 2024.



In a viral video, Obama as he is widely known vented his spleen by hitting the spectators’ seat multiple times and removing his media tag before storming out of the press centre before the match was officially closed.



The video has widely circulated on social media as a representation of the sheer anger, frustration and agony the Black Stars subjected Ghanaians to with their late capitulation against Mozambique.



In the match played on Monday, January 22, 2023, the Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finished bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The shocking draw which has placed Ghana’s qualification chances in jeopardy has irked Ghanaians deeply.



For Chris Hughton, the anger is premised on some decisions and calls he made in the game which many believe became a turnaround in Ghana’s fortunes.



They believe that the substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Andre Ayew was not only bizarre but a senseless move that ultimately cost Ghana a place in the knockout.



On Andre Ayew, his costly penalty and overall performance has annoyed some Ghanaians who motion that the game against Mozambique should be his last in a Ghana jersey.



Richard Ofori’s mistake that resulted in the second goal for the Mozambicans has also made him public enemy number one with attacks on him.



