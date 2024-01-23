2023 AFCON: Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-2 draw with Mozambique

Th fall of the Black Stars reached a new level on Monday, January 22, 2024, after the team surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-all with Mozambique in their final Group B match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghanaians who had their hopes up after the team went ahead and were nearing qualification to the knockout phase of the competition were dealt yet another heartbreak after the Black Stars succumbed to late goals from Mozambique.



The Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finished bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The game triggered anger among Ghanaians with coach Chris Hughton being the subject of vile attacks on social media.



Most Ghanaians have been left incensed over the lack of proper game management exhibited by coach Chris Hughton.



