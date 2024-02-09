2023 AFCON: We are determined to get the third-place medal – DR Congo's Dylan Batubinsika

DR Congo defender, Dylan Batubinsika

DR Congo defender, Dylan Batubinsika is upbeat ahead of the encounter with South Africa this weekend.

The two countries will lock horns on Saturday, February 10, to battle for third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Speaking in a pre-match interview, Dylan Batubinsika said DR Congo wants to win the third-place medal.



"I think we have a mixture of feelings with the elimination, but our ambition is to go and get this medal. We have to stay mobilised to at least finish in third place.

“We have to be proud of what we've done so far, we've had a great run, we would have liked to go all the way but that wasn't the case,” Dylan Batubinsika.



The third-place match between DR Congo and South Africa will kick off at 8 pm at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan tomorrow.



Later on Sunday night, the final will be played between Nigeria and Ivory Coast.