2023 AFCON: We have control over our performance, not how things will end up - Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori says the Black Stars have control over their performances but can’t control what will happen in the end.

The Orlando Pirates man said this at the mixed zone after Ghana gave away two goals because of errors to draw 2-2 against Egypt in their second Group B game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.



The captain on the day said it was difficult but that’s how football works



“It’s difficult, but it’s football and in football things happen. We have control over our performances, but we don’t have control over what happens in the end.



“You can see everyone gave hundred percent, everyone was good today because the approach was different from the first game.”

Ghana is third in the Group and must win against Mozambique on Monday to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.



Cape Verde now has two wins, giving them six points and through to the last six.



Egypt is second with two points from two games while the Black Stars are third with one point and only ahead of Mozambique because of the goal difference.