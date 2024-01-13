2023 AFCON: We used to be favourites - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew says the Black Stars are no longer ranked among the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and it is about time we accept that we are no more among the heavyweights.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions last won the tournament in 1982 and has gone 42 years without winning the trophy.



The Black Stars has however come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but finished as runners-up. The team in the last edition of the AFCON in Cameroon exit the tournament at the group phase with just a point.



Ahead of the first game of the 2023 AFCON against Cape Verde, Andre, who is the skipper has asked Ghanaians to accept the reality that the team is far from its best.



"We gave everything we had in the World Cup [in Qatar]. We're working really hard and prepared for Cape Verde," he told the press.



"We used to be favourites but now we're not part of the favourites. We need to accept it and work hard."

Despite the quality of players in Ghana's team, the Black Stars are behind in terms of teams likely to win the 34th edition of the AFCON.



Ayew says that could be an advantage for the team.



"We've seen a lot of teams who were not expected to win the AFCON and they won it. We've seen teams expected to win it," he added,



"AFCON is unpredictable and that's an open door we need to slide in. We will give our best."



Ghana will begin their campaign in Ivory Coast on Sunday, January 14, when they face Cape Verde before subsequently playing Egypt and Mozambique.