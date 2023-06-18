0
2023 AFCON qualifier: Patrick Kpodzo marks Black Stars debut as Madagascar hold Ghana

NEW BOY Patrick Kpodzo being tackled by Madagascar player

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: kickgh.com

Patrick Kpozo played his first game with the Ghana national team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.

The defender was handed a starting berth and lasted the entire duration as the Black Stars recorded a goalless draw stalemate at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

Kpozo, who ply's his trade for Moldovan side FC Sheriff Tiraspol has so far featured in 29 games for the Yellow-Blacks in all competitions this season.

Ghana sits top of Group E with 9 points after five games, having drawn three and won two in five games.

The West Africans have one more match to play in the group as they will face the Central African Republic in Kumasi in September.

A win against Central African Republic secures a place in the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast in 2024.

