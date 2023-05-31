2023 AFCON qualifiers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku out of Hughton's squad for Madagascar clash

Sporting CP forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sporting CP forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been excluded from the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar next month.

Chris Hughton announced a 24-man squad on Tuesday for the game in July, with Fatawu's Black Meteors teammate Ernest Nuamah being included for the first time.



The 19-year-old, formerly from Steadfast FC and Dreams FC, was once again overlooked for the March AFCON qualifiers against Angola.



Instead, the winner of the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations was sent to play for the Black Meteors in the final round of the 2023 U23 AFCON qualifying games against Algeria.

Fatawu has only played six times for Sporting CP in the Portuguese league, once in the Europa League, and twice in the UEFA Champions League.



The match between the Black Stars and Madagascar is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023, at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo, Madagascar.



Ghana leads Group E with 8 points, and a victory could secure the Black Stars' place in the tournament, which is set to be hosted in Ivory Coast.