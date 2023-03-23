0
Menu
Sports

2023 AFCON qualifiers: Abdul Salis Samed joins Black Stars team for Angola clash

Salis Abdul Samed Ghana midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has arrived in the country to help the Black Stars take on their counterpart of Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The RC Lens midfielder is one of the 25 players invited by coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming assignment of the national team.

When the players reported to camp on Monday, Abdul Salis Samed was not part. As a result, he was not part of the team’s training on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, we can report that the talented midfielder has arrived in Ghana and proceeded to Kumasi where he is teaming up with other Black Stars players.

Information gathered indicates that there was an issue relating to his passport that caused his delay flying from France to Ghana.

Abdul Salis Samed will later this evening have the chance to train with his Black Stars teammates to wrap up preparations for the Angola game on Thursday, March 23.

The clash will kick off at 4 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: