2023 AFCON qualifiers: Ajax congratulates Mohammed Kudus and Black Stars after Angola win

Dutch giants Ajax have reacted to Ghana’s Black Stars narrow 1-0 win over Angola in the round three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored a late winner to hand the Black Stars all the three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in a scrappy win.
Ajax, who came to congratulate their star man Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars said “A late goal provides Ghana Black Stars and Mohammed Kudus three points, which puts them at the top of group E!”
A late goal provides @GhanaBlackstars and @KudusMohammedGH three points, which puts them at the top of group E! ????#AFCON2023Q https://t.co/IxtbiuDVrJ— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 23, 2023
