2023 AFCON qualifiers: Ajax congratulates Mohammed Kudus and Black Stars after Angola win

Mohammed Kudus Takes A Black Stars Corner Kick.jpeg Mohammed Kudus was instrumental in the Black Stars victory over Angola in Kumasi on Thursday

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch giants Ajax have reacted to Ghana’s Black Stars narrow 1-0 win over Angola in the round three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo scored a late winner to hand the Black Stars all the three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in a scrappy win.

That means Ghana has now played the South Africans seven times and has not lost in any of those.

Ajax, who came to congratulate their star man Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars said “A late goal provides Ghana Black Stars and Mohammed Kudus three points, which puts them at the top of group E!”

