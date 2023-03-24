2023 AFCON qualifiers: Alexander Djiku praises team spirit in Angola win

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has praised the team spirit after the Block Stars picked a narrow 1-0 win over Angola in the round three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The Strasbourg center-back started the game and couldn’t complete because of an injury. Joseph Aidoo replaced him after 87 minutes due to a discomfort.
After the game, he took to Twitter to express his excitement and gratitude to Ghanaians for the massive turnout for the game.
“Strong team spirit. 3 pts. Focus on the next one. We thanks all Ghanaians for the support and love.”
Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo scored a late winner to hand the Black Stars all the three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in a scrappy win.
That means Ghana has now played the South Africans seven times and has not lost in any of those.
After today’s game, Ghana tops Group E with seven points from three games.
The Black Stars will travel to Luanda to play the reverse fixture on Monday, March 27.
