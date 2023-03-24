0
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Alexander Djiku praises team spirit in Angola win

C188B97A A7F1 4BF8 80AB 2A1DF221026D.jpeg Skipper on the day Thomas Partey and other teammates walking off the pitch

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has praised the team spirit after the Block Stars picked a narrow 1-0 win over Angola in the round three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Strasbourg center-back started the game and couldn’t complete because of an injury. Joseph Aidoo replaced him after 87 minutes due to a discomfort.

After the game, he took to Twitter to express his excitement and gratitude to Ghanaians for the massive turnout for the game.

“Strong team spirit. 3 pts. Focus on the next one. We thanks all Ghanaians for the support and love.”

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo scored a late winner to hand the Black Stars all the three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in a scrappy win.

That means Ghana has now played the South Africans seven times and has not lost in any of those.

After today’s game, Ghana tops Group E with seven points from three games.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda to play the reverse fixture on Monday, March 27.

