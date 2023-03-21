0
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Angola to hold training at Baba Yara ahead of Black Stars clash

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Angola's national team will train at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ahead of their meeting with Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.

The West African giants and the South African side will clash in the round 3 and 4 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying games.

The first leg is slated to come off in Ghana, Kumasi, with the return leg scheduled for four days later in the Angolan capital of Luanda.

Ahead of the first meeting on Thursday in Ghana's second city, the Palancas Negras will carry out their first official training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before the game on Thursday.

The Angola team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and train the following day ahead of kick off.

The Black Stars lead Group E with four points based on goals scored while Agola is second, also with four points. Thursday's meeting is expected to be battle for the top spot in the group.

