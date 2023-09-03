2023 AFCON qualifiers: Central Africa Republic arrive for qualifier against Black Stars

The CAR team arriving at KIA

The Central African Republic (CAR) have touched down in Accra for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

The Wild Beasts contingent consists of home-based players and the technical team led by head coach Raoul Savoy landed at the Kotoka International Airport.



They are currently lodging at Oak Plaza Hotel at East Airport and will spend a few days in Accra before leaving for Kumasi, where the match will take place.



The Wild Beasts will take on the Black Stars in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The foreign-based players will join the team in Accra straight from their respective bases after this weekend's league matches.



Ghana currently tops Group E with 9 points, holding a one-point advantage over second-placed Angola and two points ahead of the third-placed Central African Republic.



Black Stars need just a point from the last game against Central Africa to secure qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.