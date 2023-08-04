2023 AFCON qualifiers: Chris Hughton and George Boateng begin preparations for Ghana’s clash with Central African Republic

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton and his assistant, George Boateng

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has started work with his technical team as part of preparations for Ghana’s game against the Central African Republic in September.

Ghana next month will take on the Group E opponent in the final match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Today, Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has been spotted with his assistant George Boateng plotting how to overcome the opponent in the crucial game.



Second assistant Didi Dramani is also training with local players as he aims to identify good players from the Ghana Premier League and Division One League that can slot into the Black Stars.



After playing five matches, Ghana is top of Group E with 9 points.

Central African Republic is in second position on the group standings with eight points while Angola and Madagascar follow in third and fourth with seven and two points respectively.



Footballghana can confirm that the game between Ghana and Central African Republic will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The game scheduled to be played on September 7 will kick off at 16:00gmt.