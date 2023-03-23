3
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Chris Hughton tight-lipped on starting eleven for Angola game

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has refused to reveal his starting lineup for the upcoming match against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite holding three training sessions since Monday, Hughton has kept his cards close to his chest.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, Hughton refused to divulge the names of the players who will start the game.

"I can’t tell it at the moment, but I will name my team tomorrow and we will all see who is starting tomorrow [against Angola]," Hughton told the media.

Ghana and Angola both have four points in Group E of the qualifiers, making the match a crucial one for both teams. Ghana is looking to secure its spot in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Angola is hoping to keep its hopes of qualification alive.

The Black Stars held their final training session at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, with Hughton's 25-man squad finally available. However, there was one notable absentee from the session: Mohammed Salisu failed to train due to fitness issues.

