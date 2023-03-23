2
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Fans turn out massively at Black Stars final training ahead of Angola clash

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

There was a huge crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening when Ghana trained for the last time before the game against Angola on Thursday, March 23.

The Black Stars will tomorrow take on their counterpart from Angola in a Group E encounter of the qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Ghana national team opened camp on Monday but it was until Tuesday when Coach Chris Hughton had most of his players.

This evening, the Black Stars had a final training session as the team wrapped up preparations for the Angola clash.

At the training held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, several Ghanaian fans were present to offer support to the national team.

It is expected that the stadium will be filled to full capacity on Thursday.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt. Ghana is aiming to secure a win to open a three-point gap on top of the Group E standings of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

 

