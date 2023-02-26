1
2023 AFCON qualifiers: GFA provides details of Ghana v Angola reverse fixture

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a communique with details of the second leg meeting between Ghana and Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to the GFA, CAF has confirmed the date, venue, as well as kickoff time for the match.

In the GFA communique, it says the crucial reverse fixture between Ghana and Angola will be played on March 27, at the Estadio 11 de Novembro.

Find all the details of the match in the GFA communique below:

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the date, venue, and time for the 2023 AFCON qualifier between Angola and Ghana.

“The Black Stars will host the Palancas negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture. The game has been fixed for Monday, March, 27, 2023, and will take place at Estadio 11 de Novembro at 17H00.

“The Black Stars are top of Group E with 4 points following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic.

