2023 AFCON qualifiers: I'm coming home - Inaki Williams urges fans to fill Baba Yara Stadium

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has called on Ghanaian football fans to come out in full force and support the national team when they take on Angola in the third round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday.

In a promotional video released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media, the Athletic Club attacker urged Kumasi fans to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for what promises to be a crucial encounter.



Williams, who switched nationality in July 2022 to represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, said he was excited to be coming home to play in front of the passionate Ghanaian supporters.





Ghana currently sits joint top of Group E with four points from two games, having won 3-0 against Madagascar and drawn 1-1 with Central African Republic in June 2022.The match against Angola will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with the return fixture scheduled to take place in Luanda on March 27, 2023.