2023 AFCON qualifiers: Injuries are making life a bit difficult - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Madagascar game

Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton Chris Hughton.jpeg Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton said injuries to three members of his squad will make his work a little bit difficult.

Alexander Djiku and Inaki Williams did not report to camp at all as they pulled out before the team reported to camp on Monday.

AJ Auxerre left-back Gideon Mensah reported to camp but was excused from the game against Madagascar because of injury concerns.

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, June 18, Hughton believes he had enough quality in his squad to replace the inured trio.

“I have always been impressed with the level of commitment and quality we have in training,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In most cases it makes life a little bit more difficult for the coach because as the head coach I have to pick a team and that can be part and parcel of it.

“It can be from something that I already know or something that I have seen from training that can make me think a little bit different.”

