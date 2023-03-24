0
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Striker Inaki Williams fails to shine in home debut

Inaki.jfif Inaki Williams

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams home debut ended in disappointment but Ghana battled to score a late goal to beat Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday afternoon. 

Inaki made his debut against Brazil, playing the second half of the 3–0 loss in Le Havre, France in September last year. He was selected in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana started the game well but couldn't utilize the chances created. Both teams entered the dressing room at halftime with no goals.

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo rescued Ghana with a late strike in added time.

Inaki Williams had one shot on target, two shots blocked, 16 touches, made one key pass, won two ground duels, and won one aerial duel.

Williams will be looking to redeem himself when the Black Stars play Angola in their next game on March 27 in Luanda.

The Athletic Bilbao man played 69 minutes against the Palancas Negras. Hero of the day Antoine Semenyo replaced Inaki Williams.

