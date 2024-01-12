2023 Afcon: Traffic from the team hotel to the training ground is a major problem - Henry Asante Twum

logistical challenge threatens to disrupt the preparations of the Black Stars in Ivory Coast

In the pursuit of breaking Ghana's over 40-year AFCON trophy drought, the Black Stars have encountered an unexpected obstacle.

While the team's hotel boasts an atmosphere of readiness and focus, a logistical challenge threatens to disrupt their preparations — the daunting traffic from the team hotel to the designated training grounds.



Ghana Football Association spokesman Henry Asante Twum highlighted this unexpected hurdle, shedding light on an issue that adds an unforeseen challenge to the team's quest for glory.



The spirited arrival of the Black Stars in Ivory Coast was marked by a stylish embrace of tradition as they adorned themselves in the distinctive kente.

As the squad commenced their training sessions yesterday evening, the unanticipated traffic congestion has emerged as a key talking point, potentially impacting the meticulous planning essential for success in such a big tournament.



"Yesterday one of the major issues that came up was traffic from the hotel to our training ground is about 45 minutes even with an escort so that is what we are hoping to avoid today by leaving early," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"So that we reach there on time and train without any issue so far everything is fine everybody is doing well and everything is in place like we expected," he added.